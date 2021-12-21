MLS WORKS

Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chicago Fire FC and their Chicago Soccer Initiative partners have announced the completed construction of 50 mini-pitches that are now open at park locations across the Windy City.

The initiative is part of Fire FC's partnership with Chicago Park District, the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund and the US Soccer Foundation, which began in December 2017. The completion of the 50th mini-pitch means the initiative was completed a full year ahead of the original schedule.

“The completion of the 50 mini-pitches across the city of Chicago represents an incredible milestone for the Chicago Soccer Initiative that began nearly four years ago,” Chicago Fire Foundation executive director Jessica Yavitz said in a statement. “This initiative emphasizes the importance that our club and partners, in the case of the 50th pitch, United Airlines, place on providing a safe place for the community to play soccer, create friendships and instill an active, healthy lifestyle.”

The US Soccer Foundation has now installed more than 450 pitches nationwide, with a goal of building 1,000 by 2026. The 50 in Chicago are largely concentrated in the city’s south and west sides, with the objective of increasing access to free, high-quality programming on the mini-pitches and ensuring that they are open for pick-up play.

The Fire plan to celebrate the milestone with an event in Spring 2022.

To find a mini-pitch near you, locations nationwide can be found on the US Soccer Foundation's official website.

Chicago Fire FC MLS WORKS

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program
Timbers and MLS donate 10,000 books, Ten Little Libraries to Portland communities ahead of MLS Cup
MLS and Wells Fargo announce Community MVPs for 27 MLS clubs
More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city

Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city
Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program

FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video