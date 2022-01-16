Charlotte FC sign free agent goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas

The 26-year-old joins the 2022 MLS expansion side from Minnesota United FC on a contract that will run through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Zendejas manned three clean sheets last season while on loan from Minnesota with USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive. He's also been a member of Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City , making 42 appearances for Sporting's USL affiliate Swope Park Rangers (now known as Sporting Kansas City II) from 2017-2019.

“We’re excited to welcome Adrian to Charlotte FC to complete our goalkeeping group for 2022. He’s gained good experience playing in the USL Championship and has proven he can step in when called upon in MLS play,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “We wanted to provide goalkeeper coach Andy Quy with a strong, well-rounded group of four goalkeepers and this signing, along with the drafting of George Marks, will help provide that healthy competition as we start preseason this week.”