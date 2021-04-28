Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1

Notably, Davies did not have Toronto FC 's Jozy Altidore in his top five. The forward has carved out a specific place in the pool as the lone holdover as a new generation of talent has emerged, and, though Davies says Altidore needs a special run of form to really work himself into the fold, he isn't ruling out the possibility of the veteran again being the main man up front for the US.

"We need to see what you're doing now, so stay healthy and also banging goals left and right," Davies said. "Being the goalscorer that the US men's national team needs him to be and as well as Toronto. If he can do that and play his way back to the national team, which is what you want."