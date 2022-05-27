CF Montréal unveil new logo

CF Montréal unveiled a new logo on Friday. The club will begin using the logo next year at the start of their 2023 season.

The new logo retains the club's current name, CF Montréal and bring back elements from previous club logos - fleur-de-lys, shield, the predominance of the color blue, and 1993, the year of the Club’s inaugural season. The black and blue stripes call back to Montréal's early years, particularly 1994, year of the club’s first championship.

This upcoming holiday season, a selection of items featuring the new crest will be available for fans to purchase online.

"We heard them loud and clear"

“Today we are turning another important page of our history,” said CF Montréal Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joey Saputo. “A few months ago, we began to reflect on our identity, as well as our logo, and concluded that a realignment was necessary. The employees, fans, and partners we met clearly expressed their desire to reinstate certain elements that have marked the Club's history and are at the heart of our identity. We heard them loud and clear, and we are proposing a logo that meets those requests.”

“I am pleased that the ‘Impact blue,’ as we have named it, will dominate our new emblem. I would like to thank our employees, fans and partners for their contribution, as well as MLS, and the equipment manufacturer adidas for their collaboration. Developing a new logo is a complex exercise. The process, which began before my arrival, also had its share of challenges in an ecosystem like MLS, both in the choice of shapes and colours.", said CF Montréal President and CEO, Gabriel Gervais.

“The process surrounding the new logo also allowed us to reflect and clarify our raison d'être as an organization, and what defines us,” added Gabriel Gervais. “The logo is part of a broader reflection on CF Montréal’s identity. The process also allowed us to make observations that will influence our future communications.”