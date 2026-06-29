CF Montréal transfer Mahala Opoku to Greek club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

CF Montréal have transferred forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to Greek Super League side Panetolikos FC, the club announced Monday.

Montréal will retain a percentage of a future transfer of the 24-year-old Ghana native, who produced 7g/4a in 42 regular-season appearances for the Canadian club.

“We would like to thank Mahala for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the club,” said Luca Saputo, managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology

“We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career.”

A product of the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana, Opoku shot to prominence with LAFC and won an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double with the Black & Gold in 2022.

Opoku placed ninth in that year's 22 Under 22 list, before LAFC traded him to Montréal the following season.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Montréal are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings (14 points; 4W-8L-2D record).