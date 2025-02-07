CF Montréal sign defender Luca Petrasso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed defender Luca Petrasso through 2025 with options for 2026-27, the club announced Friday.

The former Toronto FC homegrown has recorded four assists in 37 MLS appearances across stints with the Reds and Orlando City SC. He spent last season on loan at Italian third-division side US Triestina.

Petrasso has also competed for Canada's U-17 national team, earning three caps at the 2017 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

"We are pleased to add Luca to our squad," said Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience who will provide support on the left side, both in the wing back and center back position."