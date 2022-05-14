Burgundy breakthrough! Gyasi Zardes nets first Colorado Rapids goal

Four games since the Colorado Rapids acquired him, Gyasi Zardes has his first goal in burgundy colors.

The US men’s national team forward stepped up to the penalty spot in the 17th minute and beat LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy for a 1-0 lead in Saturday’s Western Conference matchup at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The opportunity was awarded after LAFC center back Sebastien Ibeagha was whistled for a foul on Rapids' left back Lucas Esteves.

"I was talking to Marcelo [Balboa] earlier about scoring the first goal and the pressure, I told him I got to embrace it," Zardes told Univision after the 2-0 win. "It is such a good feeling to score here in front of our home fans, especially (being) my first goal.”

Zardes, 30, was traded from the Columbus Crew to Colorado on April 22 for $300,000 in General Allocation Money upfront and an additional $1.1 million in GAM incentives. He’s remained a Designated Player with the Rapids, giving them an experienced option in the No. 9 role.