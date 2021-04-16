Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

As excitement builds around the 2021 MLS season getting underway, fans can build their own #MLSisBack illustration on Instagram stories and potentially win an official MLS match ball.

To enter, fans are encouraged to visit the MLS Instagram story for more information on how to search for stickers, use a custom background and share their creation. Fans who share their illustration to their story and tag MLS will have a chance to win an official MLS match ball and be featured in the MLS story.

When building their collage, fans can pick the players, coaches, mascots and more who make MLS special. All illustration elements are available as searchable stickers, and fans can locate them by using special hashtags in the GIF search.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"

Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell mulling bet for LAFC vs. Austin FC during "war of words"
Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League 2021 Quarterfinals schedule confirmed 
East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

East vs. West? Why MLS' conference outlook is unique in 2021
Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Transfer Tracker

Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United
Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!

Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!
Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign defender Sami Guediri from Fort Lauderdale CF
More News
Video
Video
Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
2:06

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville on his 2021 ambitions
Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
1:41

Phil Neville & Greg Vanney on what to expect from Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
1:32

How will Columbus and Philadelphia back up 2020 success in 2021?
Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
3:03

Columbus Crew SC vs. Real Estelí - Game Highlights
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.