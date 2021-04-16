Build an MLS is Back illustration and win an official MLS match ball!

As excitement builds around the 2021 MLS season getting underway, fans can build their own #MLSisBack illustration on Instagram stories and potentially win an official MLS match ball.

To enter, fans are encouraged to visit the MLS Instagram story for more information on how to search for stickers, use a custom background and share their creation. Fans who share their illustration to their story and tag MLS will have a chance to win an official MLS match ball and be featured in the MLS story.