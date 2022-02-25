Bill Tuiloma signs contract extension with Portland Timbers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed center back Bill Tuiloma to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option, the club announced Friday.
Tuiloma, 26, enters his sixth season with the Timbers and joins Zac McGraw, Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic in the heart of head coach Giovanni Savarese's defense.
Since joining Portland in 2017 from Ligue 1 side Marseille, he has four goals and three assists in 77 regular-season appearances (56 starts).
At the international level, Tuiloma has one goal in 27 caps with New Zealand's national team.