Austin FC transfer Leo Väisänen to Swedish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Austin FC have transferred center back Leo Väisänen to Swedish top-flight side BK Häcken, the club announced Monday.
The 27-year-old Finnish international departs Austin after making 34 MLS appearances (29 starts), contributing 1g/1a across 2,593 minutes.
Väisänen originally signed with the Verde & Black in 2023 from IF Elfsborg in the Swedish top-flight.
"We wish Leo all the best on his return to the Swedish league and we thank him for his service to the club since he joined in 2023," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.
Under new head coach Nico Estévez, Austin's top remaining center backs are Brendan Hines-Ike, Julio Cascante and Oleksandr Svatok.
