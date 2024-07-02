Austin FC, Moussa Djitté mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
Austin FC and forward Moussa Djitté have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.
Signed by the Verde & Black ahead of their inaugural 2021 MLS season, Djitté had 5g/2a over 30 regular-season appearances, contributing an additional goal during their run to the Western Conference Final in the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 24-year-old also had loan spells with Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio and Turkish second-division club Bandirmaspor over the last season-and-a-half.
