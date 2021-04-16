Transfer Tracker

Austin FC announce signings of Aedan Stanley, Will Pulisic

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed defender Aedan Stanley and goalkeeper Will Pulisic, the club announced in a Friday release.

Stanley becomes Austin's third selection from the 2021 MLS SuperDraft to be signed, joining Daniel Pereira and Freddy Kleemann. Pulisic, the cousin of US men's national team star Christian Pulisic, signs with the expansion side following a preseason trial on the heels of his collegiate career at Duke that saw him make 66 appearances, start 65 games and post 19 shutouts.

“We are excited to officially welcome Aedan and William to Austin FC,” Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna said in Friday's release. “They have both been training hard to earn a position in our roster, and we look forward to their further development as they add youthful depth to our squad.”

Stanley spent the 2020 season in the USL Championship with Portland Timbers II, where he started all 16 games of the 2020 USL season and dished out three assists. He had signed with Sporting Kansas City II after Timbers II announced they would forgo the 2021 USL Championship season before Austin made him 21st overall pick in the first round of this year's SuperDraft.

Like Pulisic, the 21-year-old defender is also a Duke product, making starting all 20 of his appearances and contributing three assists in 2018, while playing and starting 17 matches in 2019.

The pair played together at Duke during the 2018-2019 season and are now reunited as late roster additions for Austin as the club gets set to embark on its debut season in MLS.

Recap: Houston Dynamo 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez scores first goal of 2021 MLS season

LAFC, Kenneth Vermeer mutually agree to contract termination

Inter Miami CF exercise offseason buyout on Matias Pellegrini

MLS Commissioner Don Garber's letter to fans ahead of the 2021 season

Greg Vanney: For LA Galaxy Sunday starts a new journey, new chapter, new era

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes | April 16, 2021
SHOT: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes - 84th minute
GOAL: Paul Marie, San Jose Earthquakes - 74th minute
GOAL: Maximiliano Urruti, Houston Dynamo FC - 56th minute
