Atlanta vs New England: Bet on Giakoumakis to score in Matchday 16

Atlanta United are a strange beast at the moment.

There are moments of genuine class shining through for the Five Stripes, mainly in the outrageous form of Thiago Almada and the finishing ability of Giorgos Giakoumakis. However, they also need help putting together performances for the full 90 minutes of games.

The Revs have tailed off after a solid start to the campaign, so a trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium is filled with real jeopardy for the side currently sitting third in the East.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Odds

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution betting lines are current as of May 29 at 10:00 am ET and were found at Bet365 Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Atlanta (-120) • New England (+280)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-150) • Under 2.5 (+115)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (-163) • No (+120)

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Match Prediction

Atlanta United 2:1 New England Revolution

The Five Stripes have had a strange couple of weeks. There have been goals and red cards galore in the games that have featured Atlanta, and while two points on the road from their last two games is nothing to sniff at, Gonzalo Pineda’s side will feel aggrieved that they weren’t able to hang on to all three on a crazy night in Chicago on Matchday 14.

The good news for Atlanta is that they will be back at nearly full strength.

Flamengo-bound Luiz Araújo will return from his red card suspension, as will Franco Ibarra from his yellow card accumulation. Meanwhile, Miles Robinson returned to the heart of the defense at the weekend.

Giakoumakis is featuring more and more while he works his way up to full fitness and is already looking like an astute signing in red and black.

The same cannot be said for their opponents this week. The Revs are all over the place regarding injuries and squad balance. Brandon Bye’s injury at the weekend meant that DeJuan Jones was forced into playing as a utility right-back.

Further up the pitch, Carles Gil was only fit enough for the bench after picking up a knock in the Revs trip to Philadelphia, so Noel Buck started as the No. 10 and repaid his manager’s faith with an absolute howitzer of a strike.

Bruce Arena also had to switch his formation - abandoning his single-striker system to double up with Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni as a twin pairing up top.

There’s also the question of their road record. While the Revs are unbeaten in Foxborough this season (4-0-3), on the road, they’ve taken just 10 points from 7 games, with a solid start giving way to an alarming slide in form on their travels of late - two points from their last four games away from home.

So with all that in mind, Atlanta must be considered favorites back at home. They’ve won five of their seven home games this season, with only a singular loss, against high-flying Charlotte in a game where they were reduced to ten men just after halftime.

Almada has a case that he’s been the best player in the league this season. He’s scored six times already, as well as leading the league for both key passes and, presciently, assists - he’s picked up eight in 13 games.

Ahead of him, Giakoumakis is flying up the Golden Boot charts - he’s averaging a goal for every 74 minutes he’s played in the Five Stripes colors since his move from Celtic.

While they’ve only been able to shut out opponents three times this season, Atlanta has the firepower to outgun almost anyone on their day. So if they click here, they should have enough to see off the challenge of a faltering Revs on home turf.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Best Bet

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-163) • bet365 Sportsbook

Atlanta have struggled with clean sheets of late, while New England have conceded eight times in their last three games. They’ve both been involved in some wild encounters recently, so both teams ending up on the scoresheet seems eminently likely.

Giorgos Giakoumakis Anytime Goalscorer (+120) • bet365 Sportsbook