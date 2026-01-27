Atlanta United acquire Adrian Gill from FC Barcelona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired midfielder Adrian Gill from LaLiga powerhouse FC Barcelona, the club announced Tuesday.
The US youth international is under contract through June 2027 with options through the 2029-30 season.
“Adrian is a young midfielder with US youth national team experience whose development path led him to one of the top academies in the world at Barcelona,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
“We're pleased to welcome him to the club and add more competition to our group of midfielders.”
The 20-year-old joined FC Barcelona’s academy in 2018, and after progressing through La Masia, signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022.
Gill played for Barcelona B and also spent time on loan with UE Cornellà. He represented the US U-17 team 10 times, including at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship.
Atlanta's 2026 campaign starts on Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker