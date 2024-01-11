All-access Major League Soccer docuseries coming to Apple TV+ 

Apple TV+ and Major League Soccer announced on Thursday a first-of-its-kind, all-access docuseries exploring the spectacular and unpredictable world of soccer in North America, produced in partnership with acclaimed, award-winning filmmakers Box to Box Films (Apple’s “Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”).
The new eight-part, panoramic documentary event, currently in production, offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider’s view into the league while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams, the series takes fans through the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason to the 2024 MLS Cup Final.
Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Amy”), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Warren Smith (“Make or Break,” “Full Swing”).
The currently untitled docuseries joins Apple’s “Messi Meets America,” a six-part documentary event also produced in association with Major League Soccer, and the upcoming “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” the first official and definitive account of Messi’s sensational career with the Argentina national team and his five FIFA World Cup appearances.