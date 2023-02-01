MLS Season Pass is now available on the Apple TV app.

MLS Season Pass is an unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:

Live matches and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including:

MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Apple and MLS will provide enhanced league and club coverage in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights in the News app.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

* NOTE: Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Access to the new MLS Streaming Service on the Apple TV app will be included as part of paid full-season ticket accounts. One subscription access code per paid full-season ticket account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account. Only the full-season ticket account owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account owner’s name, mailing address, email address, and payment information attributable to the account owner. One-time use only. Limited time offer. While supplies last.