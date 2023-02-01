MLS Season Pass is now available on the Apple TV app.

MLS Season Pass is an unprecedented subscription service available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:
- Every MLS regular season match
- Every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match
- Every Leagues Cup match**
Every screen.
Live matches and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including:
- iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD
- Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, VIZIO, and other smart TVs
- Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
- PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Comcast Xfinity
- tv.apple.com
Every Club.
Apple and MLS will provide enhanced league and club coverage in Apple News, with the ability to watch highlights in the News app.
MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.
Subscriptions now available
- If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber: $12.99/month or $79/season - Subscribe now
- If you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber: $14.99/month or $99/season - Subscribe now
- Season Ticket Holder Benefit: Each full-season ticket account will include one subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (one per account*)
A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.
Pricing
* NOTE: Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Access to the new MLS Streaming Service on the Apple TV app will be included as part of paid full-season ticket accounts. One subscription access code per paid full-season ticket account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account. Only the full-season ticket account owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account owner’s name, mailing address, email address, and payment information attributable to the account owner. One-time use only. Limited time offer. While supplies last.
** NOTE: Leagues Cup not available on Apple TV app in Mexico
How to get the most out of MLS Season Pass
1. Enable location services for a local viewing experience
When using the Apple TV app for the first time or when choosing to queue or watch live content, you will be asked to allow “TV” to use your location. Select “Allow While Using App” to enjoy the local viewing experience!
If you would like to update your Location Services, they may do so in your Settings.
- Select Privacy in iOS Settings
- Select the Apple TV icon
- Adjust Location Services to opt in / out
2. Select your favorite club
Select your favorite club (or clubs) for a more personalized experience throughout the Apple TV app.
Once you selects a favorite, the club's matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so you will never miss a moment.
You can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever your favorite club's match is about to start.