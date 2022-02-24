Acosta to Rusnak: Familiar faces in new places to watch in 2022

Rusnak simply wouldn’t have been available in previous years, given the changes to free agency eligibility. A DP of his stature and age (just 27!) is not readily available from one MLS team to another. He had 41 goals and 39 assists with Real Salt Lake in 140 appearances, including 11 of each while starting all 34 games last year. RSL wanted him back, and teams abroad had interest too, but the Sounders got it done.