AAPI Heritage Month: The man behind Atlanta United's special edition scarf

Editor's note: In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, MLSsoccer.com is highlighting members of the AAPI community who are making an impact on the league. This feature on Larry Luk, senior creative director at AMB Sports & Entertainment, originally appeared on ATLUTD.com .

Larry Luk, senior creative director at AMB Sports & Entertainment, designed this year’s scarf. When designing the scarf, which contains a golden dragon curling around Atlanta United’s circular crest, Larry said he wanted to create a visual that had a personal touch and sharp focus:

The Year of the Dragon occurs once every 12 years and is often associated with positive traits such as prosperity, wisdom, and strength. To celebrate, the dragon is embedded in the design of Atlanta United’ s featured scarf for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is May.

“I found an opportunity to tribute my dad and all the support that he's given me,” Larry says. “Even if you don't know that story about my dad, hopefully this scarf still resonates. But, to me, it's nice to be able to have made it slightly more personal. I can’t wait to give him one.”

The symbol of the dragon also has personal significance to Larry. His father, William, is one of his biggest supporters, especially during a formative time in Larry's life. After finishing up undergraduate studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Larry decided then that he wanted to dive headfirst and go for a career in the arts, which meant going to art school rather than business school. That might be scary for some parents, but Larry's father reacted with full and unwavering support.

“I was looking at the year and looking at the United campaign, the Phoenix came to mind. It’s the symbol for the city. It's on our secondary kit right now. Then I was also thinking about 2024 and being of Chinese background myself, the lunar calendar says that this is the year of the dragon. In Asian culture, the symbolism of a Phoenix and Dragon coming together represents harmony. I thought that was a clever way to integrate my story and Atlanta United's and to dive deeper in on the dragon piece.”

Five Stripes fan since Day 1

Larry went on to attend Portfolio Center here in Atlanta. The graduate program was rigorous, described as a kind of “design boot camp.” Larry learned quickly how to communicate visually and gain graphic design skills that would be the foundation for the rest of his career. The program also led Larry to meet friends he’s still close with today and allowed him to stay in Atlanta, the city he loves.

Larry has been living in Atlanta since 1999, and he was here when MLS expanded to Atlanta. He recalls the announcement downtown in 2014 when MLS commissioner Don Garber flew in on a helicopter. Larry remembers being in the parking lot and seeing staff from Atlanta United going around handing out scarves. They asked if he wanted to be a Founding Member. He signed up on the spot.

For Atlanta United’s first season in MLS, the team began with home matches at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Georgia Tech. Atlanta played nine MLS matches at Bobby Dodd Stadium until moving to their permanent home, a 3-0 win over FC Dallas on September 10 in the club’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium debut. Larry looks back at those early times with the club fondly and says it was “super hype” back then.

“I got to experience a bunch of club milestones as a fan, as a founding member,” he says. “It's really cool now be able to work for the club and try to be an authentic representation of the supporter’s voice as much as I can.”

After working on several creative campaigns with Atlanta-based brands such as Coca-Cola and the Atlanta History Center, Larry moved from supporter to staff member at Atlanta United. He joined the club’s creative team in February 2022. With that, Larry found himself leading a team of designers and the creative strategy of the brand he was already such a passionate fan of: