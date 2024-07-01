When the MLS All-Stars face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field, they will do so in the 2024 MLS All-Star jersey.
The jersey design celebrates the best MLS has to offer and honors the iconic style and flash of ‘90s soccer on the 30th anniversary of the last time the United States hosted the World Cup.
The All-Star jerseys are available at MLSstore.com and in Columbus at various All-Star activations.
Fans can also support the MLS All-Stars by purchasing the 2024 jersey with their co-branded MLS Forward Credit Card powered by Avant, issued by WebBank and have the opportunity to receive 5x rewards at MLSstore.com.