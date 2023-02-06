14 MLS players who need a much-improved 2023 season

Outlook: Until Chicago sign the DP striker they’re pursuing, Przybyłko seems to have the starting job – especially after they transferred Jhon Duran to English Premier League side Aston Villa for up to $22 million last month. Przybyłko will need to step up after being limited to 5g/1a in about 1,600 minutes last year. That was a notable step down from the levels he reached from 2019-21 for Philadelphia.