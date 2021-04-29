11 way too early (or not) conclusions for the 2021 season

Take: It's just the same old FC Cincinnati

It's certainly no crime to battle Nashville SC to a season-opening draw. It's also no crime to be blanked by habitually tough egg NYCFC . On the other hand, shipping five restart goals in one game is worrisome. Any way you see it, back-to-back Wooden Spoon "winners" FC Cincinnati have raced toward the bottom of the table once again. It has to be tiring, for both the team and its fans.

Verdict: There are obviously some structural kinks to iron out and being forced into trading young ace Frankie Amaya was a blow, but this still isn't your younger brother's Orange and Blue – if only because Luciano Acosta and Brenner have arrived to give them actual attack aces. Once they learn how to keep those guys in regular supply, FC Cincinnati should pocket some points along the way. Will it be enough to finally push them closer to contending for a playoff berth? I remain highly skeptical that they can leap that far this year, but their futility should ease (to some extent) along the way.