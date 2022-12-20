10 huge roster decisions facing MLS clubs (non-free agents)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. I’m not talking about when we all bask in Lionel Messi’s post- World Cup glory. I’m not talking about the holidays, either.

Today, we’re zooming in on a group of MLS players who don’t meet the league’s free-agency requirements, but who are out of contract for one reason or another. Should teams try to re-sign them to a new deal? Or should they let them walk?

Teams have been making moves throughout the World Cup, but now that the tournament is over, those of us who fall into the “MLS sicko” category can focus our full attention on big decisions teams are still yet to make.

Oh, if only we knew what Messi’s future held at Paris Saint-Germain. I’d lean towards re-signing Pozuelo to a DP deal, with hopes of unloading him or finding some roster flexibility elsewhere if Messi decides to head on over to this side of the Atlantic in the summer ( pre-contract this winter , anyone?).

Pozuelo is a pure chance-creator. He can thread passes through to his teammates with both feet and has been one of MLS’s best playmakers since arriving from Belgium in 2019. According to FBref, Pozuelo finished 2022 in the 85th percentile or higher among attacking midfielders and wingers in assists, expected assisted goals, progressive passes and successful dribbles.

After Inter Miami traded for Pozuelo (from Toronto FC ) midway through last season, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is now out of contract. As of now, no deal has been reached between the Herons and the Spanish attacking midfielder.

This might be a slight overreaction given that goalkeepers can play well into their 30s, but Orlando might want to look for a new No. 1. Gallese’s dip during 2022, mixed with his age, scares me a bit. Still, factoring in his track record, I would understand bringing him back as the reigning Open Cup champions enter their first-ever Concacaf Champions League .

Historically, it’s been shot-stopping. According to American Soccer Analysis, Gallese finished his first two seasons in MLS with a positive shot-stopping goals added output. He finished ninth among goalkeepers with at least 1,000 minutes in goals added’s shot-stopping category in 2021. This past year, though, was a down year: Gallese finished with a negative shot-stopping value, which is a concern.

Gallese , a 32-year-old Peruvian international goalkeeper, is reportedly in talks with Orlando City about signing a new deal to return to the club he’s starred for since 2020.

If there’s a way to keep Rodriguez, NYCFC should be doing their absolute best to accomplish that. It’s rare to find an attacking player with Rodriguez’s mixture of skill and spatial awareness. He has 7g/14a in 53 games, helping them win an MLS Cup 2021 title.

When you watch Rodriguez play, you see someone who loves hanging out between the lines and forcing opposing defenders into difficult decisions. He’s comfortable playing as a No. 10 or in either of the half-spaces, plus ranks very highly in both key possession and chance-creation metrics in 2022.

NYCFC ’s loan of Rodriguez from his parent club, Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque, expires at the end of this year. What happens next for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is up in the air, although a move to new City Football Group club EC Bahia in Brazil is reportedly in the cards.

If possible, absolutely. Will it happen? I doubt it. Montréal’s roster is in major flux right now and there’s a lot of work left to be done to sort out incoming players and potential returners. They may need a new No. 6.

Wanyama conducts the midfield. That’s his single best quality – but, really, it’s a mixture of qualities. His combination of size, intelligence and technical ability has made him a top deep-lying midfielder in MLS virtually since the day he arrived in 2020. The ex-Kenyan international captain was previously at Tottenham in the English Premier League.

The 31-year-old central midfielder, CF Montréal ’s only DP in 2022, is out of contract. Wanyama is one of several key players who’s leaving after the club’s best-ever MLS campaign, barring any unexpected changes.

Yes, but not as a DP. I haven’t seen anything out of Cordova that indicates he’s good enough to be an elite attacking player in MLS, but he could be a useful member of RSL’s supporting cast.

Driving the ball forward on the dribble. According to American Soccer Analysis, Cordova added more value with his dribbling than he did with any of the other categories in the goals-added metric. The 25-year-old Venezuelan international can also function as an auxiliary goalscorer – he had 11g/2a in over 2,300 minutes (regular season + playoffs) last year.

After joining Real Salt Lake on loan from FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga, Cordova ’s loan has expired. But, according to MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, the club and Cordova are in contact about a potential return.

It depends on how much Fuchs wants. I don’t think you can afford to have him be a regular starter at this point, but he could be a valuable rotation player and locker-room presence. The one-time Premier League winner (with Leicester City) wore the captain’s armband in their 2022 expansion year.

Fuchs doesn’t have top-tier speed at this point in his career (he’s 36), but he’s still an elite passer in MLS. According to Second Spectrum, he finished 2022 in the 90th percentile or higher in progressive passes per 90, backline breaking passes per 90 and average defenders bypassed per pass among players who attempted at least 200 passes.

Charlotte FC declined an option for Fuchs ’ contract earlier this year, but are/were reportedly in talks about bringing the veteran defender back for 2023.

What’s happening?

A lot. A lot is happening. And has already happened. After Toronto FC bought out Altidore’s contract, the striker joined the New England Revolution. Now, Altidore was on loan with Liga MX’s Puebla and hasn’t yet panned out as the 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners hoped.

Best skill?

Altidore is a useful conductor in the attack. He can drift between the lines, hold off a defender and even act as a playmaker at times. Still, he’s lost more than a step and I have concerns about his mobility and durability. The former US international has battled injuries in recent years, not quite regaining his peak.

Re-sign?

It doesn’t sound like the Revolution are all that keen on bringing him back.

"We will have continued discussions with his agent," New England head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said after the regular season. "I know he has an interest in perhaps going elsewhere and we'll work with him to see if that's possible.”