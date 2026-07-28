LAFC's Son Heung-Min: MLS All-Star Game a "fantastic experience"

“I mean, I don't even have words to describe how much Son is a humble guy, and how amazing he is, and how great he received all of us. It's an amazing experience to have him here with us.”

“Him and Thomas Müller would be my first two picks,” Evander , FC Cincinnati 's maestro and a three-time All-Star, raved on Tuesday morning.

Yet one query was posed more than any other: Which adversary turned teammate are you most excited to train and play with? And one answer rang out again and again: Son Heung-Min .

The league’s elite players have fielded a broad range of questions from the throngs of media assembled at Atrium Health Performance Park this week, as they prepare for Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime vs. their counterparts from LIGA MX (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Son shine

Just as he is with fans all over the globe, the LAFC ace is remarkably popular among his peers, who admire both his glittering career across Europe with Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur and the manner in which he’s taken MLS by storm since arriving in Los Angeles on a record-setting transfer last August.

“There have been great moments, a great year,” Sonny, who leads MLS with 10 assists and has scored in three straight matches after opening his league account in his club’s 3-0 El Tráfico win over the LA Galaxy in mid-July, told MLSsoccer.com.

“Joining MLS almost a year ago, it’s been a fantastic experience. Obviously, there have been some tough moments as well, but most of them have been really good moments. So I’m enjoying every single moment and making this league as big as possible – try to enjoy it, and try to perform.”

Then there’s that famously, well, sunny personality. Even as he processes the entirely new – and deeply, uniquely North American – setting of an All-Star gathering far from home, the South Korean icon has been quick to flash his 100-watt smile.

His contributions to the positive vibes around the group are evident, from chatting with his former Bundesliga rival Müller in German – “he’s a great guy,” said Son – to joking with the All-Stars’ Brazilian contingent at Monday’s training about some of the warm-up activities led by their compatriot Ricardo Oliveira, Charlotte FC’s fitness coach.