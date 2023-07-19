MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT All-Star Game: Young stars show out as West tops East in penalty kicks 

23MLS_MLS_Next_ASG_Recap
Travis Clark

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a match that featured a different lineup in each half, it was only fitting for the 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate to be a tale of two halves.

The East won the opening 45 minutes of this year’s East vs. West clash, featuring a collection of the best youth players in the league. Adem Sipic, the first homegrown signing in Nashville SC’s history, made his mark with a brace.

But it was the West that triumphed after the break thanks to a pair of Los Angeles-based standouts that rallied their side. LA Galaxy star Paulo Rudisill scored, then set up LAFC's Adrian Wibowo to tie the game at 2-2 through 90 minutes. Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Mo Shour saved an attempt from NYCFC's Jonathan Shore in the shootout, setting up the West’s 5-4 victory on penalties. Shour’s heroics in the final stretch and in the shootout earned him the MLS NEXT All-Star Game MVP.

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS NEXT All-Star Game | June 19, 2023

With 22 players on each roster, each All-Star saw a half of action. And before Sipic’s goals, it was the West that started off strong in the game’s first 20 minutes. Real Monarchs forward Zavier Gozo and Columbus Crew prospect Maxim Scordo spearheaded the West’s push early in the game.

Against the run of play, the East took the lead first. Atlanta United midfielder Rocket Ritarita rocketed a shot against the post and Sipic, a presence in the penalty area, got on the rebound and slotted it home. Right before the break, Sipic added a second, running in behind the West backline and making no mistake.

Both lineups were changed at the half, as the West pushed to jump back into the game, and did so via goals from Rudisill and Wibowo.

Arguably the brightest spark for the West in the second half, Rudisill was rewarded with the strike that halved the deficit. A low shot from distance finally eluded Toronto FC goalkeeper Nathaniel Abraham, setting up a push to the finish. With two minutes left, Wibowo found enough space in the penalty area to curl it into the far post for the dramatic equalizer.

Tasked with little to do until the waning minutes, Shour ensured the game stayed deadlocked at 2-2 to solidify his MVP honors. He made a tremendous leaping save on a header from New York Red Bulls defender Davi Alexandre, and then just before the final whistle, he tracked a low strike from Orlando City B's Tahir Reid-Brown that was earmarked for the bottom corner.

Nashville SC's Adem Sipić on his brace in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Travis Clark -
@travismclark
MLS All-Star Game MLS NEXT

Related Stories

MLS NEXT 2022-23 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 
RBNY academy eyes global rise after MLS NEXT Cup championship
Rosters for 2023 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS All-Star News
MLS All-Star News
MLS All-Stars take lessons learned against "one of the best teams” in EPL

MLS All-Stars take lessons learned against "one of the best teams” in EPL
Auston Trusty looks to ride All-Star momentum: "I believe in my abilities"

Auston Trusty looks to ride All-Star momentum: "I believe in my abilities"
MLS All-Stars fall to Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC 

MLS All-Stars fall to Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC 
Arsenal FC lineup: Who starts vs. MLS All-Stars?

Arsenal FC lineup: Who starts vs. MLS All-Stars?
MLS All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. Arsenal?

MLS All-Stars lineup: Who starts vs. Arsenal?
MLS WORKS, Coca-Cola partner to host Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game

MLS WORKS, Coca-Cola partner to host Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game
MLS All-Star Video
MLS All-Star Video
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal FC | July 19, 2023
6:59

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal FC | July 19, 2023
WATCH: Player Cam! MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
1:08

WATCH: Player Cam! MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge | MLS vs. Arsenal FC
5:00

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge | MLS vs. Arsenal FC
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga, Roman Bürki shine in Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
1:00

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga, Roman Bürki shine in Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G