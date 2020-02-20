MLS reveals largest ever lineup of international media deals for 2020 season

Entering its 25th season which kicks off on February 29, Major League Soccer matches will be broadcast in more countries around the world than at any point in league history.

MLS’s largest-ever lineup of international broadcasters spans 190 countries and territories that will showcase MLS action through the 2022 season, when the league’s national, international and local rights expire simultaneously.

The global media rights for Major League Soccer are distributed and marketed by IMG.

North & Central America

CTV : Canada (English)

: Canada (English) DAZN : Canada (MLS LIVE out-of-market package)

: Canada (MLS LIVE out-of-market package) ESPN : USA (English), Mexico, Central America, Caribbean

: USA (English), Mexico, Central America, Caribbean FOX : USA (English)

: USA (English) R-Media : Honduras

: Honduras TSN : Canada (English)

: Canada (English) TVA Sports : Canada (French)

: Canada (French) Univision: USA (Spanish)

Africa

Abu Dhabi Sports : North Africa

: North Africa ESPN: Sub-Saharan Africa

Europe

Arena Sport : Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia

: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia C More : Sweden

: Sweden Cytavision : Cyprus

: Cyprus DAZN : Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland

: Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland Eleven Sports : Belgium, Luxembourg

: Belgium, Luxembourg FOX Netherlands : Netherlands

: Netherlands MAX Sport / NTV : Bulgaria

: Bulgaria Nova Sport : Czech Republic, Slovakia

: Czech Republic, Slovakia Polsat : Poland

: Poland S Sport : Turkey, Azerbaijan

: Turkey, Azerbaijan Silk Sport : Georgia

: Georgia Sky Sports & Premier Sports : Ireland, United Kingdom

: Ireland, United Kingdom Sport TV : Portugal

: Portugal Strive : Norway

: Norway TV2: Denmark

South America

DAZN : Brazil

: Brazil ESPN: All countries (including Brazil, as part of ESPN partnership in USA)

Asia & Oceania