MLS reveals largest ever lineup of international media deals for 2020 season

Entering its 25th season which kicks off on February 29, Major League Soccer matches will be broadcast in more countries around the world than at any point in league history.
MLS’s largest-ever lineup of international broadcasters spans 190 countries and territories that will showcase MLS action through the 2022 season, when the league’s national, international and local rights expire simultaneously.
The global media rights for Major League Soccer are distributed and marketed by IMG.
North & Central America
- CTV: Canada (English)
- DAZN: Canada (MLS LIVE out-of-market package)
- ESPN: USA (English), Mexico, Central America, Caribbean
- FOX: USA (English)
- R-Media: Honduras
- TSN: Canada (English)
- TVA Sports: Canada (French)
- Univision: USA (Spanish)
Africa
- Abu Dhabi Sports: North Africa
- ESPN: Sub-Saharan Africa
Europe
- Arena Sport: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
- C More: Sweden
- Cytavision: Cyprus
- DAZN: Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland
- Eleven Sports: Belgium, Luxembourg
- FOX Netherlands: Netherlands
- MAX Sport / NTV: Bulgaria
- Nova Sport: Czech Republic, Slovakia
- Polsat: Poland
- S Sport: Turkey, Azerbaijan
- Silk Sport: Georgia
- Sky Sports & Premier Sports: Ireland, United Kingdom
- Sport TV: Portugal
- Strive: Norway
- TV2: Denmark
South America
- DAZN: Brazil
- ESPN: All countries (including Brazil, as part of ESPN partnership in USA)
Asia & Oceania
- Abu Dhabi Sports: Middle East
- beIN Sports: Southeast Asia and Oceania, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Timor Leste, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand
- Charlton: Israel
- China Sports Media: China
- ESPN: Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands (as part of ESPN partnership in USA)
- SCTV: Vietnam
- Sportcast: Taiwan