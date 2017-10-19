ExtraTime Live: Is Miguel Almiron back? Decision Day questions answered

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: One more day. That's all that remains in the 2017 MLS regular season. The guys address the news out of Columbus, then dig into Decision Day with one playoff spot in the balance and seeding scenarios for days. Plus, SI.com's Brian Straus helps give RFK Stadium a proper ETR sendoff. Subscribe so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

If you haven't listened to ExtraTime Radio, are you really ready for Decision Day? Prepare for the final day of the regular season with Andrew, Matt and David with a special show from the RFK Stadium press box.

There may just be one playoff spot left up for grabs -- battle royal time for San Jose Dallas and Salt Lake -- but the seeding scenarios are downright insane, with just three points separating two through five in both conferences. The guys answer all the pressing questions, then make some regular-season finale Baerantees. Sports Illustrated's Brian Straus also drops by for a mailbag full of RFK lore.

In this episode...

Segment 1 - Crew SC and Eastern Conference

Segment 2 - Western Conference insanity

Segment 3 - Mailbag and Hot-Take Hotline

