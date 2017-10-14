Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2017 MLS Regular Season

BC Place – Vancouver, B.C.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE (USA) | TSN1 (Canada)

The San Jose Earthquakes aim to carve out a crucial point or three in their quest to reach one of the MLS Western Conference's final playoff spots on Sunday, but it will require a solid performance at the home of the first-place Vancouver Whitecaps.

San Jose sit in seventh, just one point back of FC Dallas, who presently hold the West's sixth and final postseason berth, so every point is critical for the Quakes. Then again, much can be said throughout the table, with only the Whitecaps assured of their place in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs at the moment and second-place Sporting KC just five points ahead of Dallas.

The Quakes have been consistently poor away from home, with just one road win to their credit since May. That may make them a tempting target for the 'Caps, who can clinch first place with a win on Sunday and will welcome back internationals like Kendall Waston, who clinched Costa Rica's place at the 2018 World Cup during the just-completed batch of CONCACAF Hexagonal qualifiers.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Suspended: M Christian Bolaños

M Christian Bolaños Suspended after next caution: M Tony Tchani

M Tony Tchani International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D David Edgar (PCL, MCL tear – out for season), M Matias Laba (ACL tear – out for season)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

GK: David Ousted – Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Sheanon Williams – Tony Tchani, Aly Ghazal – Brek Shea, Nicolas Mezquida, Bernie Ibini-Isei – Fredy Montero

Notes: Vancouver are 5-2-1 in their last eight matches and 9-4-3 since July 5 ... The Whitecaps’ 1-0 win at Kansas City last month clinched their spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, making them the first Western Conference team to secure a postseason berth … With a win on Sunday, the ‘Caps would set a new club record for points and home wins in MLS, while also matching their previous record for total wins.

San Jose Earthquakes

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Andres Imperiale

D Andres Imperiale International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Harold Cummings (leg surgery), D Marvell Wynne (heart abnormality), M Fatai Alashe (quad injury), D Nick Lima (hamstring injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2, right to left)

GK: Andrew Tarbell – Kofi Sarkodie, Francois Affolter, Andres Imperiale, Shea Salinas – Danny Hoesen, Jackson Yueill, Florian Jungwirth, Vako – Chris Wondolowski, Marco Urena

Notes: Chris Wondolowski enters this match tied for third all-time in MLS goals with 133 ... The Earthquakes are 3-12-1 on the road this season, with the 3-0 win over Cali Clasico rivals the LA Galaxy on Aug. 27 their only away victory since the spring ... San Jose won these teams' previous 2017 meeting, a 3-2 shootout at Avaya Stadium on March 11 in which the 'Caps raced out to an early 2-0 lead only to give up three unanswered Quakes strikes.

All-Time Series

Overall: Vancouver 6 wins (23 goals), San Jose 3 wins (19 goals), 7 draws

Vancouver 6 wins (23 goals), San Jose 3 wins (19 goals), 7 draws At Vancouver: Whitecaps 6 wins (16 goals), San Jose 1 win (8 goals), 1 draw

Referees

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Ian Anderson, Jeremy Hanson

Fourth Official: Baboucarr Jallow

VAR: Silviu Petrescu