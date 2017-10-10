Landon Donovan, Carlos Ruiz and Jay Heaps join special live coverage Sunday

US national team legend and MLS all-time leading scorer Landon Donovan highlights a jam-packed slate of coverage on Sunday as part of "The Countdown to Decision Day presented by AT&T."

Donovan, longtime former MLS and Guatemala forward Carlos Ruiz and former Revs player and head coach Jay Heaps will help the gang break down all the storylines of Week 32 as West teams fight for the final Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs spots and East teams jostle for positioning.

They'll join MLSsoccer.com's own Calen Carr, Andrew Wiebe and Susannah Collins for pregame coverage beginning at 4 pm ET before the early matches, and then postgame analysis at 9:30 pm ET promptly after the late games.

Don't miss out! Be sure to tune in on MLSSoccer.com or over on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube for these features and more:

Pregame

Discussion: Is Toronto the best team in MLS history? Has Tata leaned too hard on his stars? How the printer incident flip RSL's fortunes?

A look ahead to Week 32, with live reports from Red Bull Arena, CenturyLink Field, BC Place and Children's Mercy Park

A breakdown of the playoff bracket

Calls from the AT&T Hot-Take Hotline and more fan interaction over social media

Postgame