MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Colorado's Jared Watts an extra game

October 6, 20176:16PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension following Week 30 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Watts serious foul play

The Disciplinary Committee has suspended Colorado Rapids defender Jared Watts one additional game (two total games) and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent. The incident took place during the 9th minute of the Rapids' match against the Montreal Impact on Sept. 9 and Watts was shown a red card for the play after Video Review. Watts will serve the suspensions during Colorado's match on Saturday, Oct. 7 against FC Dallas and Sunday, Oct. 15 against Real Salt Lake.

