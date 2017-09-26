Fredy Montero reflects on Sounders stint ahead of first match in Seattle

Fredy Montero is ready to return to Seattle.

For the first time since he returned to MLS this winter after five years abroad, the Vancouver Whitecaps forward is gearing up for his first match at CenturyLink Field on Saturday (10:30 pm ET; TSN1 in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US). It’ll be an emotional occasion for the Colombian striker, who settled his entire family in Seattle and etched himself in Sounders lore during his four-year stint with the club from 2009-2012. Montero scored the first goal in Seattle’s MLS history in their opening match in 2009, and went on to tally 45 goals and 34 assists in 119 regular season games with the team.

He’s had a solid first season in Vancouver, leading the ‘Caps with 13 goals and chipping in six assists in 29 appearances. While he’s been strong for the West's first-place club, Vancouver supporters – aware of his Seattle history – took a little time to warm up to him. Montero wrote about that on Tuesday in an article for The Players’ Tribune, making it clear that while Seattle remains special to him, he’s now all about Vancouver.

“I know that, no matter what I write here, proving that I am one of you, Caps fans, is about showing, not telling. I hope I’ve done that so far, and I promise to continue to give everything I have to this club and this city every time I wear the crest,” he wrote.

“It’s going to be strange to be back in the place where I began my MLS career. But as soon as the whistle blows, I’m a Whitecap. I’m not just going to Seattle to see my family, I’m going to bring three points back to Canada.”