Atlanta United FC 2, Montreal Impact 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Hector Villalba and Jeff Larentowicz scored in each half for red-hot Atlanta United FC in a 2-0 win over the Montreal Impact Sunday, in a match that saw star midfielder Miguel Almiron subbed off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Villalba gave the hosts a deserved 1-0 lead on 28 minutes, when he sliced through the Montreal defense before cracking a shot from 24 yards out into the upper right corner of the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Atlanta United had a golden chance to add an insurance goal just past the hour mark, but after Josef Martinez had a shot blocked, Evan Bush made a diving save to rob Villalba on the rebound.

Larentowicz, though, wouldn’t miss when he latched onto a Julian Gressel cross and chested it past Bush for his first goal of the season.

Goals

28’ – ATL – Hector Villalba WATCH

73’ – ATL – Jeff Larentowicz WATCH

Three Things

HOME COOKING: The 43,502 in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn’t get to chow down on Chick-fil-A concessions, but they did enjoy yet another thrilling performance at their newly-minted home. Atlanta United FC is now 4-0-1 under the roof and have outscored opponents, 19-3, during that stretch. SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY: Atlanta not only moved ahead of the Chicago Fire into sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference with the win, but they also clinched New York City FC’s second consecutive playoff berth. Atlanta United is just three points behind NYCFC with a game in hand. ALMIRON ALERT: The one negative in another impressive victory for Atlanta United was an apparent first-half injury to Miguel Almiron, who left the match after 17 minutes after feeling his hamstring.

