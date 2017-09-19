Open Cup: Perusing the historic tournament's most successful clubs

Editor's note: This article originally ran ahead of the 2014 US Open Cup final and has been updated to reflect more recent result. Sporting Kansas City will host the New England Revolution in the 104th edition of the Open Cup final on Wednesday night (9 pm ET; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).
The U.S. Open Cup is more than a century old, spanning several eras in soccer's long, convoluted history in the United States – and its record books reflect it.
While MLS clubs have seized a near-stranglehold on the Open Cup trophy in the modern era, the names of past winners like Bethlehem Steel, Maccabi Los Angeles, Brooklyn Italians, Greek-American AC, SC Eintracht and McIlvaine Canvasbacks conjure up visions of distant yore, harking back to times when the game inhabited some different spaces in this country than it does now.
The Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders FC can make a claim to be contemporary “Kings of the Cup” thanks to their four USOC titles apiece. But they – along with the rest of today's professional soccer landscape – haven't quite yet reached the heights scaled by their most accomplished predecessors in this tournament.
Bethlehem Steel – whose legacy is savored and celebrated by two-time finalists, the Philadelphia Union – and Maccabi Los Angeles remain the most successful teams in USOC history with five tournament championships apiece, while many historians would also place Fall River Marksmen on par with them as the Massachusetts side won five trophies under multiple identities between 1917 and 1931.
After receiving sponsorship from the steel company of the same name, Bethlehem built an impressive streak of dominance on either side of World War I in what was then known as the National Challenge Cup, winning the event in 1915, 1916, 1918, 1919 and 1926 while also finishing as runners-up in 1917.
Their New England rivals Fall River – another proud representative of an industrial town – produced similar excellence during the 1920s and '30s despite the recurring financial instability that saw them switch names from United to Marksmen in honor of benefactor Sam Mark in 1922 and later undergo multiple relocations. (Mark, by the way, built his team their own venue just across the state line in Rhode Island, one of the earliest known soccer-specific stadiums in the country.)
Half a century later, their achievements would be equaled by Maccabi Los Angeles, arguably an even quirkier footnote in the Open Cup's history.
Originally founded as a Sunday league team by Jewish immigrants and Israeli expatriates in Southern California, Maccabi began entering more competitive tournaments in 1971 and over the next decade, they made the National Challenge Cup their own, winning the 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978 and 1981 editions and coming in second place on two other occasions.
The Philadelphia Ukrainians were the Open Cup's heavyweights of the early '60s, winning four times and fielding famous names like Walter Bahr and Walt Chyzowych, while Greek American Atlas Astoria (also known as New York Greek American and still in operation on an amateur basis today) succeeded them with four titles between 1967 and 1974.
Among MLS clubs, only D.C. United (three-time champs), Sporting Kansas City (three Open Cup wins, if you count the 2004 edition claimed by their forbears the Wizards), and the LA Galaxy (two wins) can come close to the Fire and Sounders.
Past U.S. Open Cup Champions
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|2016
|FC Dallas (MLS)
|New England Revolution (MLS)
|4-2
|2015
|Sporting Kansas City (MLS)
|Philadelphia Union (MLS)
|1-1 (7-6)
|2014
|Seattle Sounders (MLS)
|Philadelphia Union (MLS)
|3-1 (AET)
|2013
|D.C United (MLS)
|Real Salt Lake (MLS)
|1-0
|2012
|Sporting Kansas City (MLS)
|Seattle Sounders (MLS)
|1-1 (3-2)
|2011
|Seattle Sounders (MLS)
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|2-0
|2010
|Seattle Sounders (MLS)
|Columbus Crew (MLS)
|2-1
|2009
|Seattle Sounders (MLS)
|D.C. United (MLS)
|2-1
|2008
|D.C. United (MLS)
|Charleston Battery (USL)
|2-1
|2007
|New England Revolution (MLS)
|FC Dallas (MLS)
|3-2
|2006
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
|3-1
|2005
|Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
|FC Dallas (MLS)
|1-0
|2004
|Kansas City Wizards (MLS)
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|1-0 (OT)
|2003
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|NY/NJ MetroStars (MLS)
|1-0
|2002
|Columbus Crew (MLS)
|Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
|1-0
|2001
|Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
|New England Revolution (MLS)
|2-1 (OT)
|2000
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|Miami Fusion (MLS)
|2-1
|1999
|Rochester Rhinos (A-league)
|Colorado Rapids (MLS)
|2-0
|1998
|Chicago Fire (MLS)
|Columbus Crew (MLS)
|2-1 (OT)
|1997
|Dallas Burn (MLS)
|D.C. United (MLS)
|0-0 (5-3)
|1996
|D.C. United (MLS)
|Rochester Rhinos (A-League)
|3-0
|1995
|Richmond Kickers (A-League)
|El Paso Patriots (A-League)
|1-1 (4-2)
|1994
|Greek-American A.C. (San Francisco)
|Bavarian Leinenkugel (Milwaukee)
|3-0
|1993
|C.D. Mexico (San Francisco)
|United German-Hungarians (Philadelphia)
|5-0
|1992
|San Jose Oaks
|Vasco de Gama (Bridgeport)
|2-1
|1991
|Brooklyn Italian S.C.
|Richardson Rockets (Texas)
|1-0
|1990
|A.A.C. Eagles (Chicago)
|Brooklyn Italian S.C.
|2-1
|1989
|H.R.C. Kickers (St. Petersburg, FL)
|New York Greek-American
|2-1
|1988
|Busch S.C. (St. Louis)
|Greek-American (San Francisco)
|1-0
|1987
|Club Espana (Washington, DC)
|Seattle Eagles
|1-0
|1986
|Kutis S.C. (St. Louis)
|San Pedro Yugoslavs
|1-0
|1985
|Greek-American A.C. (San Francisco)
|St. Louis Kutis
|2-1
|1984
|A.O. Krete (New York)
|San Pedro Yugoslavs
|4-2
|1983
|N.Y. Pancyrian-Freedoms
|St. Louis Kutis
|4-3
|1982
|N.Y. Pancyrian-Freedoms
|Los Angeles Maccabee
|4-3
|1981
|Maccabee S.C. (Los Angeles)
|Brooklyn Dodgers
|5-1
|1980
|N.Y. Pancyrian-Freedoms
|Los Angeles Maccabee
|3-2
|1979
|Brooklyn Dodgers S.C.
|Chicago Croatian
|2-1
|1978
|Brooklyn Dodgers S.C.
|Chicago Croatian
|2-1
|1977
|Maccabee S.C. (Los Angeles)
|United German-Hungarian (Philadelphia)
|5-1
|1976
|San Francisco A.C.
|New York Inter-Giuliana
|1-0
|1975
|Maccabee S.C. (Los Angeles)
|New York Inter-Giuliana
|1-0
|1974
|Greek-American A.C. (San Francisco)
|Chicago Croatia
|2-0
|1973
|Maccabee S.C. (Los Angeles)
|Cleveland Inter
|5-3
|1972
|Elizabeth S.C. (Union, NJ)
|San Pedro Yugoslavs
|1-0
|1971
|Hota S.C. (New York)
|San Pedro Yugoslavs
|6-4
|1970
|Elizabeth S.C. (Union, NJ)
|Los Angeles Croatia
|2-1
|1969
|Greek American A.A. (New York)
|Montabello Armenians
|1-0
|1968
|Greek American A.A. (New York)
|Chicago Olympic
|1-0
|1967
|Greek American A.A. (New York)
|Orange County
|4-2
|1966
|Ukrainian Nationals (Philadelphia)
|Orange County
|3-0
|1965
|N.Y. Ukrainians
|Chicago Hansa
|3-0
|1964
|Los Angeles Kickers
|Ukrainian Nationals (Philadelphia)
|2-0
|1963
|Ukrainian Nationals (Philadelphia)
|Los Angeles Armenian
|1-0
|1962
|New York Hungaria
|San Francisco Scots
|3-2
|1961
|Ukrainian Nationals (Philadelphia)
|Los Angeles Scots
|5-2
|1960
|Ukrainian Nationals (Philadelphia)
|Los Angeles Kickers
|5-3
|1959
|McIlvaine Canvasbacks (Los Angeles)
|Fall River SC
|4-3
|1958
|Los Angeles Kickers
|Baltimore Pompei (ASL II)
|2-1
|1957
|Kutis S.C. (St. Louis)
|New York Hakoah (ASL II)
|3-1
|1956
|Hammarville S.C. (Hammarville, PA)
|Chicago Schwaben (NSL)
|3-1
|1955
|Eintracht Sports Club (New York)
|Danish Americans (Los Angeles)
|2-0
|1954
|New York Americans
|Kutis S.C. (St. Louis)
|2-0
|1953
|Falcons S.C. (Chicago)
|Pittsburgh Hamarville
|2-0
|1952
|Hammarville S.C. (Hammarville, PA)
|Philadelphia Nationals (ASL II)
|4-1
|1951
|German Hungarians S.C. (New York)
|Pittsburgh Heidelberg
|6-2
|1950
|Simpkins-Ford S.C. (St. Louis)
|Fall River Ponta Delgada
|2-0
|1949
|Morgan S.C. (Morgan, PA)
|Philadelphia Nationals
|1-0
|1948
|Simpkins-Ford S.C. (St. Louis)
|New York Brookhattan
|3-2
|1947
|Ponta Delgada S.C. (Fall River, MA)
|Chicago Sparta A & BA
|3-2
|1946
|Chicago Viking
|Fall river Ponta Delgada
|2-1
|1945
|Brookhatten F.C. (New York)
|Cleveland Americans
|2-1
|1944
|Brooklyn Hispano F.C.
|Pittsburgh Morgan-Strasser
|4-0
|1943
|Brooklyn Hispano F.C.
|Pittsburgh Morgan-Strasser
|3-2
|1942
|Gallatin S.C. (Gallatin, PA)
|Pawtucket FC
|4-2
|1941
|Pawtucket F.C. (Pawtucket, RI)
|Detroit Chrysler
|4-3
|1940
|Baltimore SC
Chicago Sparta A & BA
|(co-champions)
|2-2
|1939
|St. Mary's Celtic (Brooklyn, NY)
|Chicago Manhattan Beer
|1-0
|1938
|Spata A. and B.A. (Chicago)
|Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic
|4-2
|1937
|New York American F.C.
|St. Louis Shamrocks
|4-1
|1936
|German-Americans (Philadelphia)
|St. Louis Shamrocks
|3-1
|1935
|Central Breweries F.C. (St. Louis)
|Pawtucket Rangers
|1934
|Stix, Baer and Fuller F.C. (St. Louis)
|Pawtucket Rangers
|1933
|Stix, Baer and Fuller F.C. (St. Louis)
|New York Americans
|2-1
|1932
|New Bedford F.C. (New Bedford, MA)
|Stix, Baer and Fuller F.C. (St. Louis)
|5-2
|1931
|Fall River S.C. (Fall River, MA)
|Chicago Bricklayers
|2-0
|1930
|Fall River S.C. (Fall River, MA)
|Cleveland Bruell Insurance
|2-1
|1929
|Hakoah All Star F.C. (New York)
|St. Louis Madison Kennels
|3-0
|1928
|New York National F.C.
|Chicago Bricklayers
|3-0
|1927
|Fall River S.C. (Fall River, MA)
|Detroit Holley Carburetor
|7-0
|1926
|Bethlehem Steel (Bethlehem, PA)
|St. Louis Ben Millers
|7-2
|1925
|Shawsheen F. C. (Andover, MA)
|Chicago Canadian Club
|3-0
|1924
|Fall River S.C. (Fall River, MA)
|St. Louis Vesper Buick
|4-2
|1923
|Paterson F.C. (Pateson, NJ)
St. Louis Scullin Steel
|(co-champions)
|2-2
|1922
|Scullen Steel F.C. (St. Louis)
|Brooklyn Todd Shipyards
|3-2
|1921
|Robbins Dry Dock F.C. (Brooklyn, NY)
|St. Louis Scullin Steel
|4-2
|1920
|Ben Miller F.C. (St. Louis, MO)
|Fore River
|2-1
|1919
|Bethlehem Steel (Bethlehem, PA)
|Paterson FC
|2-0
|1918
|Bethlehem Steel (Bethlehem, PA)
|Fall River Rovers
|3-0
|1917
|Fall River Rovers (Fall River, MA)
|Bethlehem Steel
|1-0
|1916
|Bethlehem Steel (Bethlehem, PA)
|Fall River Rovers
|1-0
|1915
|Bethlehem Steel (Bethlehem, PA)
|Brooklyn Celtic
|3-1
|1914
|Brooklyn Field Club
|Brooklyn Celtic
|2-1
*Find more US Open Cup history at ussoccer.com and TheCup.us.