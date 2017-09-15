Vote for the MLS FIFA 18 custom cover

EA SPORTS wants you to pick players to appear on a custom cover for the upcoming FIFA 18.

Use the poll below to select the MLS player you want to see on the downloadable MLS FIFA 18 custom cover. The top four players receiving votes will be added to the cover. You can vote as many times as you want. Voting ends at 11:59 PM ET on September 22.

Swipe to browse the players. When find your preferred choice, select the “Vote” button below the player's name to cast your ballot.