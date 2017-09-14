Independent Panel rescinds red card for Seattle's Roman Torres

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, a Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres for denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the 89th minute of Seattle’s match against the LA Galaxy on September 9.

As a result of the Seattle appeal, Torres will be eligible to play in Seattle’s next regular season match against the FC Dallas on September 16 (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Since Seattle’s appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season.