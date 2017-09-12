LA Galaxy set to be featured prominently in upcoming EA SPORTS FIFA 18

The LA Galaxy are getting to ready to welcome their newest player — sort of.

With FIFA 18 set to be released later this month and player ratings set to drop on Tuesday, marquee EA SPORTS transfer target Alex Hunter is preparing to suit up for the Galaxy as gamers will get play as Hunter as part of FIFA 18 The Journey.

One of the most celebrated features of the game, The Journey allows players to experience the highs and lows of Hunter’s story arc throughout the season.

Actual Galaxy players are excited that Hunter, a young English striker, is joining the club with striker Gyasi Zardes calling it “a huge honor” to have a speaking role in the story mode version of the video game. Galaxy fans can even purchase an Alex Hunter jersey.

In addition to Hunter signing for the Galaxy, FIFA 18 The Journey features an in-depth look at StubHub Center throughout the gameplay. StubHub Center’s inclusion marks the first time that an MLS soccer-specific stadium is featured in an EA SPORTS FIFA franchise.

FIFA 18 is available on Sept. 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check the site later today for more FIFA-related content and check out the trailer for “The Journey: Hunter Returns” below: