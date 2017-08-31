Can Maxi Urruti get slumping FC Dallas back on track? | Who's the Best?

Much has been written this week about the struggles of FC Dallas. Mired in a dreadful run of form that has seen them fall out of the Supporters’ Shield race and below the playoff line, Oscar Pareja’s side hasn’t won a match since July 22 over the Montreal Impact.

So what’s been the problem? Some have looked at the defense; others have pointed to a possible Gold Cup hangover. Is it because Mauro Diaz hasn’t been his usual self since returning from injury?

Whatever the reason, at least one FC Dallas player has kept his foot on the gas: Maxi Urruti. The energetic striker paces all FC Dallas players with an average Audi Index score of 489. That average puts Urruti at 12th in the Audi Player Index Award Rankings and 18th in the overall rankings – a demonstration of the striker’s value to FC Dallas.

Urruti’s best game came in his second match of the season, a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution all the way back in March. Two goals (606 points), including the match-winner (175 points), lifted Urruti to a season-base Audi Index score of 997 points.

However, even the Argentine is not immune from FC Dallas recent slump. In his past two matches, he’s recorded scores of 35 and 41 – obviously, far below his season average.

Even with the so-so recent performances, Urruti appears to be on the radar of other clubs. He was involved in some transfer gossip this week with a club in his native Argentina. Should Urruti depart, an added burden would fall on Cristian Colman, who has had a limited impact during his first season in MLS.

Urruti and FC Dallas will get another chance to reignite their season with three points when the New York Red Bulls come to town this Saturday (9 pm ET; UniMás in the US | MLS Live in Canada).