FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Sept. 2, 2017 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: UniMás, Facebook.com (USA) | MLS LIVE (CAN)

FC Dallas and the New York Red Bulls have topped their respective conferences for two years running, but their clash on Saturday – unlike their past two meetings – won’t have any serious Supporters’ Shield implications. Rather, they’ll just be looking to find themselves on the right side of the playoff line.

Dallas will be looking to arrest a six-game winless skid (4L-2D) that has seen them drop all the way to seventh in the Western Conference (though they are still better than sixth-placed San Jose based on points per game) after a 9-3-7 start to the season.

Their plight will only be compounded by a slew of international absences, with 4-5 regular starters (depending on how you categorize Tesho Akindele) out on international duty. Additionally, transfer rumors are swirling around two other starters – Michael Barrios and Maxi Urruti – who are both reportedly the subject of transfer bids from Argentine outfit San Lorenzo.

The Red Bulls, for their part, have had a slightly better run of things as of late, but will still be looking to maintain some separation from the chasing pack in the Eastern Conference. Following last Friday’s 1-1 draw in the New York Derby, the Red Bulls are currently three points clear of Atlanta United in sixth place and Montreal in seventh, with the former having played one fewer game than the Red Bulls.

New York will have some holes of their own to fill, though entirely on the backline, with three defenders – including starter Kemar Lawrence and new addition Fidel Escobar – all away with their national teams.

FC Dallas

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Hernan Grana, D Matt Hedges

D Hernan Grana, D Matt Hedges International Duty: M Kellyn Acosta, D Matt Hedges (USA); F Tesho Akindele (Canada); D Maynor Figueroa (Honduras), M Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador)

M Kellyn Acosta, D Matt Hedges (USA); F Tesho Akindele (Canada); D Maynor Figueroa (Honduras), M Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador) Injury Report: QUESTIONABLE – M Mauro Diaz (hamstring injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2, right to left)

GK: Jesse Gonzalez – Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Guillen, Atiba Harris – Michael Barrios, Victor Ulloa, Carlos Cermeno, Roland Lamah – Maximiliano Urruti, Cristian Colman

Notes: Walker Zimmerman’s goal against Columbus last weekend snapped an 18-game regular season scoreless streak. Six of Zimmerman’s seven career regular season goals (84 appearances) have been scored with his head.

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: F Bradley Wright-Phillips, M Felipe, M Sean Davis, M Sacha Kljestan

F Bradley Wright-Phillips, M Felipe, M Sean Davis, M Sacha Kljestan International Duty: D Michael Murillo, D Fidel Escobar (Panama); Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica)

D Michael Murillo, D Fidel Escobar (Panama); Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica) Injury Report: OUT: D Gideon Baah (broken leg), M Mike Grella (knee surgery), M Daniel Royer (knee injury); D Aurelien Collin (plantar fasciitis)

Projected Starting XI

(3-4-3, right to left)

GK: Luis Robles – Sal Zizzo, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle – Connor Lade, Felipe, Sacha Kljestan, Tyler Adams – Sean Davis, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Alex Muyl

Notes: The Red Bulls have lost eight of their 12 away league games this season (4W). Last year, they only lost seven of their seventeen away games (3W-7D) … The Red Bulls had 21 shots against NYCFC last weekend. It was just the third time in 25 games this year that they have managed more than 20 shots in a game.

All-Time Series

FC Dallas haven’t beaten the Red Bulls in four straight league games (3L-1D), and have failed to score in all four of the matches. The last time FC Dallas beat the Red Bulls was on March 11, 2012, in a 2-1 home win.

Overall: Dallas 17 wins (61 goals) … New York 21 wins (61 goals) … Ties 5

Dallas 17 wins (61 goals) … New York 21 wins (61 goals) … Ties 5 At DAL: Dallas 9 wins (31 goals) … New York 9 wins (27 goals) … Ties 3

Referees

Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Danny Thornberry

4th Official: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Dave Gantar