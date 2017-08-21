Seattle Sounders 2, Minnesota United FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Last-place Minnesota United FC gave the red-hot Seattle Sounders all they could handle on Sunday. But just when the underdog Loons thought they'd scratched and clawed their way to a gutsy road draw at CenturyLink Field, Clint Dempsey broke Minnesotan hearts in stoppage time, earning then netting a last-second penalty kick to salvage a 2-1 win for Seattle.

Ethan Finlay scored on his MNUFC debut to hand the visitors a shock early lead. And even after Chad Marshall thumped home an equalizing header 10 minutes later, the Loons held their nerve to repel wave after wave of Sounders attacks.

Abu Danladi spurned several chances to push the expansion side back in front, though, and the rookie's wastefulness was eventually punished when substitute Jermaine Taylor was judged to have blocked Dempsey's shot with his hand in the dying moments.

21' – MIN – Ethan Finlay Watch

31' – SEA – Chad Marshall Watch

90+4' – SEA – Clint Dempsey (PK) Watch

