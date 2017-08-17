Chicago Fire's Paunovic: Saturday's game vs. Toronto is game of the season

Saturday's match against the Chicago Fire and Toronto FC has been circled as a key clash in the 2017 MLS Supporters' Shield race for some time – and the Fire know it.

After taking the lead in the Shield standings at the start of July from TFC, the Fire have fallen off the pace in recent weeks, and now sit six points behind Toronto. That means Saturday's game at Toyota Park could be a make-or-break moment for the Fire's prospects, while a win or draw for TFC would bolster their hopes of capturing their first-ever Supporters' Shield.

Following the Fire's 3-0 loss on Wednesday to Montreal, Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic admitted Saturday's game is absolutely crucial.

"We have a very important game in just a couple of days against Toronto," Paunovic said, as quoted by SoccerAmerica, "and it’s probably the match of the season. It’s a great opportunity for us to bounce back. We have to see the reality, and that reality is that we didn’t improve our position – 41 points, third place; we to get back to our form, and I’m sure that the guys will react well as we prepare for Saturday.”

You can watch Chicago vs. Toronto on Saturday at 8 pm ET on MLS LIVE, TSN1/4 in Canada.