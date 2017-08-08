Timbers fire back at Galaxy with scientific parody video on Twitter

We all know about the upcoming solar eclipse, but have you heard of the fading star phenomenon? Let us explain. #ScienceIsFun #RCTID pic.twitter.com/aB4ZAsO2LA — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) August 7, 2017

After the Portland Timbers' 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday, Portland's social media inflicted their own takedown of their Western Conference rivals, and proved they have a long memory in the process.

On the team's Twitter account, the Timbers released a scientific video parody about the LA Galaxy's "fading star" phenomenon. Their shot across the digital bow probably appeared unprompted. But it was actually most likely a response to the "shooting stars" meme LA released after a 1-0 loss to the Timbers in March to address their grievances about a couple calls in the match. That video depicted Diego Chara and David Guzman ... um ... simulating themselves through the stars, the air, a skateboard and a Slip 'N Slide (or off-brand equivalent).