ExtraTime Radio: Howard Webb on Video Review debut | Playoff races tighten

LISTEN: Takes of all types on all 22 MLS clubs after a jam-packed Week 22. Once that's out of the way, PRO's Howard Webb breaks down the first week of Video Review and the Baer's Lair has the guys in stitches (and reveals a new ETR addition). Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental is back in the comfy confines of the Green Room to break down MLS Week 22. The playoff races are heating up, and wasted opportunities and opportunistic results have clubs going opposite directions. New York is blue thanks to David Villa's first-ever MLS hat-trick, a disallowed Gyasi Zardes goal and LA Galaxy loss inspires a Baerantee, The Answer bites Sporting KC, Seattle puts a hurting on Minnesota (complete with Monty Python reference) and the Chicago Fire flame New England at home, their ninth straight win (!!!) at Toyota Park. All 22 teams get a once over!

In the second segment, Howard Webb, who you'll recognize as the man in the middle at the 2010 World Cup final and is now PRO's Manager of VAR Operations, joins Andrew and David to evaluate the first weekend of Video Review in MLS. Though there were more than 100 checks, only two plays were reviewed. Did the referees get them right? Were there kinks in the process? What is a clear and obvious error? How do referees define the attacking phase? All your questions (and more) answered by the man behind Video Review in MLS.

Monday means Andrew and David head to the Baer's Lair for a wild 20 minutes of MLS banter. First up, stories from the NY Derby, big news with a new addition to ETR on the way and then all your calls and texts from the weekend!

Want to be a part of the show?

