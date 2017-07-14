Curacao vs. Mexico | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Preview

Curaçao vs. Mexico

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup – Group C, Matchday 3

AlamoDome – San Antonio, Texas

Sunday, July 16 – 8:30 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, UDN in USA; TSN GO in Canada

After being held to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica, the Mexican national team will look to take out their frustrations on Curaçao as they close Group C play on Sunday night.

Mexico sit in first place after two games, though they have yet to show significant dominance over their opponents. El Tri defeated El Salvador 3-1 in their opening game but come into Sunday with four points, tied with Jamaica, and only one ahead of Los Cuscatlecos.

Facing a Curaçao side that been soundly beaten by the other teams in the group, Mexico will be focusing on putting together a good performance to grow confidence ahead of the knockout rounds.

CURAÇAO

Curacao came into the competition with very high hopes after topping Jamaica in the 2017 Caribbean Cup last month but had a rude awakening during group play.

After allowing Jamaica to get some revenge in their first game of the tournament by losing 2-0, Remko Bicentini’s men showed no response, losing by the same score to El Salvador. The chances of shocking the tournament-favorites seem slight, if not impossible, as the islanders reach the last game of Group C without points or goals.

CURAÇAO 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Jairzinho Pieter (RKSV Centro Dominguito, CUW); Eloy Room (SBV Vitesse, NED); Rowendy Sumter (RKSV Scherpenheuvel, CUW)

Defenders (9): Shanon Carmelia (Ijsselmeervogels, NED); Jurien Gaari (Kozakken Boys, NED); Quentin Jakoba (Kozakken Boys, NED); Gillian Justiana (Helmond Sport, NED); Doriano Kortstam (Achilles '29, NED); Darryl Lachman (Willem II, NED); Cuco Martina (Unattached); Dustley Mulder (FC Eindhoven, NED); Ayrton Statie (FC Oss, NED)

Midfielders (4): Kemy Agustien (Global Cebu FC, PHI); Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa FC, ENG); Ashar Bernardus (RKSV Centro Dominguito, CUW); Michaël Maria (SG Sonnenhof Großaspach, GER)

Forwards (7): Jarchino Antonia (Go Ahead Eagles, NED); Elson Hooi (Vendsyssel FF, DEN); Rangelo Janga (AS Trenčín, SVK); Quenten Martinus (Yokohama F. Marinos, JAP); Gevaro Nepomuceno (FC Famalicão, POR); Gino van Kessel (Lechia Gdańsk, POL); Felitciano Zschusschen (FC Saarbrücken, GER)

Manager: Remko Bicentini (Netherlands)

MEXICO

“Frustrating” and “difficult” were the words mostly used by players and coaches in the Mexican locker room after behind held to a scoreless result by Jamaica.

The Reggae Boyz’ plan to exasperate Mexico worked perfectly as the CONCACAF powerhouse couldn’t find the right chemistry to overcome Jamaica’s defensive efforts. Houston Dynamo’s Erick “Cubo” Torres, who earned his first start for El Tri April 2015, came closest to opening the score in the first half, but his header was denied by the goalpost.

Still, the forward seems to have done enough to deserve another opportunity up front as coach Pompilio Paez, who is standing in for the suspended Juan Carlos Osorio, voiced his support for the Dynamo player.

MEXICO 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul / MEX), Miguel Angel Fraga (Atlas / MEX), Moises Munoz (Puebla / MEX)

Defenders (9): Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL / MEX), Raul Lopez (CF Pachuca / MEX), Hedgardo Marin (Chivas Guadalajara / MEX), Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas Guadalajara / MEX), Jesus Molina (CF Monterrey / MEX), Cesar Montes (CF Monterrey / MEX), Jair Pereira (Chivas Guadalajara / MEX), Luis Reyes (Club Atlas / MEX), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres UANL / MEX)

Midfielders (5): Edson Alvarez (Club America / MEX), Jesus Dueñas (Tigres UANL / MEX), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas UNAM / MEX), Jorge Hernandez (CF Pachuca / MEX), Rodolfo Pizarro (Chivas Guadalajara / MEX)

Forwards (6): Martin Barragan (Club Necaxa / MEX), Erick Gutierrez (CF Pachuca / MEX), Elias Hernandez (Club Leon / MEX), Orbelin Pineda (Chivas Guadalajara / MEX), Erick "Cubo" Torres (Houston Dynamo / USA), Angel Sepulveda (Monarcas Morelia / MEX)

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio (Colombia); assistant Pompilio Paez in charge during match play