The Top 10 players to watch at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Romell Quioto (Honduras / Houston Dynamo)

Given he plays on the same club team as his compatriot Alberth Elis, 25-year-old winger Romell Quioto is often grouped with his fellow Houston Dynamo winger, but don't confuse the two: Quioto, who has been in the Honduran national team set-up for several years, has a different game. While Elis is a slasher who wants to go straight at goal, Quioto is more of a playmaker from his wing position. Like Elis, he can run at defenders, but he also can keep possession, bring his teammates into the game and deliver pinpoint crosses. Plus, he's an honest defender, arguably making him the more complete package at winger.