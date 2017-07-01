Fire determined to regroup in league play after shock US Open Cup exit

CINCINNATI — Juninho turned around as quickly as he could. After a few steps, he looked over his left shoulder, then back forward again.

Moments after missing his penalty attempt, the Chicago Fire midfielder glanced toward his team's supporters, around where FC Cincinnati players began forming a human pile directly in front of them.

The flags stopped waving, the cheers stopped and so did Chicago’s chance at a treble in 2017, as the Fire were upset by USL side FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night following a penalty shootout at Nippert Stadium in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16.

“It’s tough to say something now,” Juninho said.

But the disappointment the Brazilian felt, after he hit the last penalty and it was saved, wasn't on his shoulders alone.

Entering the match unbeaten in their last 10, the Fire, arguably the hottest team in MLS right now, arrived in Cincinnati to face a second-division United Soccer League side that was quickly becoming one of the country's hottest success stories.

Formed in August 2015, the young club packed 32,287 fans into the ESPN-televised match, which saw Chicago dominate in spurts, especially in the first half, but never enough to score.

Chances came, though. The visitors had 26 total shots and 11 corners, but Cincinnati goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt made 10 saves during the game.

After a scoreless 120 minutes, the clubs went to penalties, where Cincinnati won 3-1 via three Hildebrandt saves. Only Fire Designated Player Bastian Schweinsteiger converted his opportunity. Yet ultimately Juninho had his club's final chance at advancing into the Open Cup quarterfinal blocked.

"We did have a lot of chances this game," he said after the match. "We didn't put the ball into the net. We didn't find the net. It's one night to think about it. We can get back and focus on the next one."

And that's what the Fire will need to do.

Other than the cup setback, the club remains poised to be a serious contender in league play, after several years of hanging out near the bottom of the standings. Their next chance to get a win will be Saturday at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps (7 pm ET | TSN, MLS LIVE in US).

Through 17 matches, the Fire's 34 points are one back of Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield-leading Toronto FC. It's that run of form Juninho was focused on Wednesday in Cincinnati, not the missed penalty and early cup exit.

"We learn from this kind of loss. It's tough to come here and say something, but our boys, I'm proud of them. They did everything they could to get a result and tonight wasn't our night."