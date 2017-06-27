Week 17 tifo roundup: It's all about rivalries, pride ... and the Simpsons

June 27, 201710:51AM EDT
Nothing like Heineken Rivalry Week to bring out some good tifo.

The Timbers Army did not disappoint with their gorgeous retro tifo for their clash with the nemesis Seattle Sounders on Sunday. And a day earlier, the New York Red Bulls showed their pride before their derby showdown vs. New York City FC.

Elsewhere around the league, the Sons of Ben reminded everyone of their Philadelphia credo. And the Houston Dynamo had a little bit of fun with The Simpsons ahead of their rivalry game vs. FC Dallas.

See any other great MLS tifo from the past week? If so, share in the comments section below.

