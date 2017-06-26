Kick Off: Deuce hits late leveler | TOR, CHI rolling | Kinnear out in SJ

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Arena names Gold Cup 23 for USMNT

On Sunday, US national team boss Bruce Arena unveiled his 23-man squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage. READ MORE

For Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, the squad is a case of Bruce Arena blending the old and the new in learned fashion. READ MORE

Dempsey's strike steals point from Portland

On Sunday night, defending MLS champs Seattle rallied near the death for a 2-2 derby share at Portland. The visitors struck first before falling to 10 men on a Brad Evans red card and leaking a quick pair of goals just before the break. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Sounders star Clint Dempsey was over the moon after nodding home the equalizer in stoppage time. It was his ninth goal in nine regular season meetings with Portland. READ MORE

NYCFC tames the Red Bulls

Ben Sweat set up Jack Harrison's winner and added an insurance tally as New York City FC scored a 2-0 triumph over their arch rivals at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon. For Patrick Vieira's bunch, it was their first away derby win. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Dylan Butler writes that NYCFC's workmanlike victory may just have altered the dynamic of a derby that had been extremely one-sided toward the Red Bulls. READ MORE

Tightly contested Texas derby even again

For the second time this season, Texas rivals FC Dallas and Houston played to a stalemate on Friday night. A second-half goal by forward Maxi Urruti earned a 1-1 draw for the home side. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

With Houston enjoying a revival this season, the Texas derby has reached a high level of intensity not seen in recent years. READ MORE

Accam trick paces Chicago stroll

David Accam netted his first MLS hat trick and added an assist as Chicago stayed within a point of the Supporters Shield' lead on the strength of a 4-0 rout of Saturday guests Orlando City. The result gave the Fire seven straight home wins for the first time in nearly 17 years. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Though he's no longer the Fire's lone attack ace, Accam is certainly not fading into the background. Having already topped his scoring numbers from last season, the Ghana forward is flying higher than ever. READ MORE

Quakes win, then sack Kinnear

San Jose climbed up to fifth place in the West thanks to a 2-1 victory over visitors Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Despite running their unbeaten streak to three games, the Earthquakes handed a pink slip to head coach Dominic Kinnear. Chris Leitch has moved over from his technical director post to take the reins. READ MORE

In his weekend review of MLS action, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle opens with a lengthy review of Kinnear's run, on through this second stint in the Bay. READ MORE

Ike's Bike: Opara's goal highlights GK issues in LA

Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara's goal, combined with Galaxy netminder Clement Diop suffering another howler, led Alicia Rodriguez to revisit how the club have struggled for consistency in goal for a decade. READ MORE

TFC's "gutsy" performance sets up #CanChamp final

Toronto FC's 2-0 victory over New England came just two days after the Reds positioned themselves for a Canadian Championship repeat by posting an opening leg draw away to final foe Montreal, compelling coach Greg Vanney to laud his charges for another gutsy display. READ MORE

