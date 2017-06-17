New York City FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

David Villa scored his 50th and 51st career league goals in the second half to lift New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on a soggy Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Cristian Roldan scored just before halftime for the Sounders, who entered Saturday having won three of four, when he broke away on the wet pitch after seizing upon a deflection.

Villa answered first from the penalty spot and then on a clean volley of Jack Harrison's cross to give NYCFC a third win and 10th point in five matches.

Goals

40' - SEA - Cristian Roldan WATCH

52' - NYC - David Villa WATCH

77' - NYC - David Villa WATCH

Three Things

PLACE IN HISTORY: The 35-year-old Villa became the fifth-quickest to 50 goals in MLS history, requiring just 78 matches, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Of the five quickest players to 50 goals, Villa is the only player to have ever signed a Designated Player contract, though both Taylor Twellman and Carlos Ruiz were paid salaries that exceeded the DP dollar figure at the time the rule was introduced. David Villa scores his 50th regular season MLS goal in his 78th match. He's the fifth-fastest player in @MLS history to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/cmAv87weCm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2017 DISPUTED DECISION: Villa’s 50th league goal counts like all the others, but it came after the second of two contentious penalty shouts in Seattle’s area. In the first half, Joevin Jones looked like he may have clipped Harrison in the 2nd minute, but referee Robert Sibiga allowed play to continue. In the second half, the Sounders believed Oniel Fisher had fairly won the ball before making contact with Villa, but Sibiga pointed to the spot immediately. SPLISH SPLASH: The skies opened less than an hour before kickoff and by the half-hour mark of the game there was standing water on the pitch, particularly on the end where sod is laid over the Yankee Stadium baseball infield. Clint Dempsey and Harry Shipp both had chances obstructed by the conditions, though Roldan’s goal probably owed a bit to the wet weather as well.

