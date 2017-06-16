MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Benny Feilhaber, Andres Romero

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to two players following Week 15 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Feilhaber simulation/embellishment

The Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber guilty of simulation/embellishment during the 83rd minute of Sporting's 1-1 draw with the Montreal Impact on June 10. Feilhaber has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions.

Romero instigating/escalating an incident

The Disciplinary Committee has also issued an undisclosed fine to Montreal Impact midfielder Andres Romero for instigating/escalating an incident in the 86th minute of the Sporting KC-Montreal match on June 10.