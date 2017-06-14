LAFC keeping close eye on Open Cup match between Galaxy-Orange County

LAFC will not begin play for another nine months, but that does not mean the 2018 expansion club does not have a rooting interest in this year’s US Open Cup.

LAFC’s USL affiliate, Orange County SC, will take on the LA Galaxy at the StubHub Center Track Stadium in the fourth round of the Open Cup on Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | Spectrum SportsNet). For LAFC executive of soccer operations John Thorrington, it’ll be a chance to check out midfielders Carlos Alvarez and Monday Etim – both of whom are under contract with LAFC and on loan to Orange County – against MLS competition.

“Those guys we are monitoring this year to determine what their future is,” Thorrington told the LA Times’ Kevin Baxter when asked about Alvarez and Etim. “We haven’t made any decision yet.”

For more from Thorrington on LAFC’s roster building process, check out Baxter’s full piece.