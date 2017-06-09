MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Earthquakes' Urena one game

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended one player and fined four players and one team for actions taken during Week 14 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Urena violent conduct

The Disciplinary Committee has fined and suspended San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena one game for violent conduct in the 67th minute of the Jun. 2 game against the Portland Timbers. Urena will serve the suspension during San Jose’s match on Saturday, June 17 against Sporting Kansas City.

Jungwirth hands to face or neck

San Jose defender Florian Jungwirth has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting hands to the head, face or neck of an opponent in the 17th minute of the Jun. 2 game against Portland.

Nocerino hands to face or neck

Orlando City SC midfielder Antonio Nocerino has also been fined for putting hands to the head, face or neck of an opponent in the 66th minute of the Jun. 4 game against the Chicago Fire.

Oduro simulation/embellishment

Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro has been fined an undisclosed amount for simulation or embellishment in the 46th minute of the Jun. 3 game against the New York Red Bulls.

Ramos failure to leave the field

The Disciplinary Committee has also fined Orlando City defender Rafael Ramos an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner in the Jun. 4 game against Chicago.

San Jose mass confrontation

The Disciplinary Committee has issued an official warning to the Earthquakes for violation of the league's mass confrontation policy in the 37th minute of the Jun. 2 game against Portland. The warning comes as the team's first violation this season.